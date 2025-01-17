Beauty of flower, scent of spice

A lavender-coloured flower that smells like garlic when its leaves are crushed — that’s the Garlic Vine for you. This attractive bell-shaped flower may have originated oceans away but has become a popular garden plant in Salt Lake and New Town now.

The Garlic Vine is an ornamental evergreen perennial that grows to the height of seven to 10ft, produces bright green leaves up to six inches long and bursts into trumpet-shaped lavender blooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Origins: The Garlic Vine is a woody climber with odourless leaves that emit a distinct garlic smell only when crushed. It belongs to the same family as Trumpet Creeper, Blue Jacaranda, and Pyrostegia Venusta. Garlic Vine is also known as False Garlic plant or Wild Garlic. It is native to northern South America, and then spread to Central America and Brazil. It got exported overseas, and now grows in the favourable climates of southern Africa, West Indies, India, and Thailand.

Garlic Vine can be described as either a shrub or a vine because it produces numerous woody stems from the root, and grows to form a shrub-like, fountain appearance. In the wild this semi-woody vine attaches itself around the trunk of a large tree for support as it climbs skywards to reach for sunlight. The terminal leaflet of this plant is often modified into a tendril that helps the vine to cling to a support.

Garlic Vine is an excellent choice for gardens located in warm tropical and subtropical climates. This vine has a moderate growth rate. It can be grown as a specimen flowering bush if trimmed but is most attractive on supports, pergolas, fences, trellises etc. It is a strong grower and establishes quickly. Its compact habitat and pretty, continuous flowers make it a popular decorative plant too.

Soil and water: Garlic vines will grow in practically any kind of soil, from full sun to half shade conditions. It thrives on well-drained soils and needs moderate watering. Watering should be regular and thorough. During the hot, dry period, it can take twice a day watering.

Fertiliser: Garlic Vine usually doesn’t need fertiliser as growth is extensive enough without additional nitrogen. For potted plants, if we want vigorous growth, apply organic fertiliser (mustard emulsion/ fish emulsion) or NPK - 20:20:20 until it is time to flower.

Care: Mansoa Alliacea or Garlic Vine can be grown in pots and should be pruned after the flowers bow out. Plants in eight-12 inch pots can be maintained under 3ft. One way to keep them within manageable size is to guide new growth around an inverted ring of rattan cane or wire.

When grown indoors, it needs bright indirect light and some direct sunlight to flower. Normal room temperature is great for this vine all year round.

Outdoors plants enjoy full sun. Although the plants tolerate shade, avoid positioning in a fully shaded location for the sake of spectacular flowering. The lack of sunlight leads to foliar growth at the expense of flowering. The plant likes warm temperatures in summer and cooler in winter.

Pro tip: Like many other flowering vines, Garlic Vine should not be overly pruned as flower buds appear on new growth. Many gardeners make this mistake by pruning away the vines to keep new growth. As a result, the plants refuse to produce flowers. With a bit of proper care the Garlic Vine, bearing beautiful bell-shaped, lavender flowers, will be one of the most pleasing flowering vines you can grow.