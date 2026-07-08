Baruipur rape and murder: Victim's family alleges police helped the accused flee

Police helped the accused flee, a family member of the 12-year-old girl who was abducted, raped and murdered in Baruipur alleged on Tuesday.

“The police’s role has been questionable... police secretly sneaked them (accused) out and said they have fled... (the police ) did not work. Only after the central forces came did the police start working,” the family member alleged on television.

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“I want the accused to be hanged. Those who haven’t yet been arrested have to be arrested,” he said.

The police have arrested three men, including Ananda Sardar, the prime suspect.

The family member said the girl was on her way to a park around 4.30pm when the men allegedly attacked her.

They kept searching for her but could not find her, he said.

“We could not find her after 6pm. It was past 7pm... 8pm, but we could not still find her,” he said.

The girl, who had stepped out of home on Saturday afternoon, was found dead around 7.30am on Sunday, stuffed inside a gunny bag dumped in a pond.

The preliminary post-mortem opinion suggested she may have been alive when thrown into the water.

This newspaper reported on Tuesday that several residents from the neighbourhood where the girl was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday evening said the police “took it lightly” and didn’t do enough to search

for her.

According to a neighbour, they scanned CCTV cameras and searched for her.

The only help they got from the police was that they broke open a suspect’s door at 3am on Sunday after his wife told them he was not home; this newspaper reported.

Suvendu Adhikari met the girl’s parents and other family members.

A family member said they had requested a police camp in the area, and Suvendu had assured them it would be set up.

“We requested a police camp, and he assured us that it would be done,” the family member said.

“He (the CM) has promised us justice and that the accused will get capital punishment. Those involved will be booked, and that will happen soon. He has assured us that justice shall be delivered. We have full faith in him... the family has faith in him,” said another family member.