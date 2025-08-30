MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 30 August 2025

Banker held for ‘aiding cyber fraud’, misused identity documents for own benefit

The accused, Kushal Roy, was arrested by officers of Narayanpur police station under Bidhannagar City Police

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 30.08.25, 07:01 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A private bank employee was arrested on Thursday for allegedly misusing the identity documents of a Sovabazar resident to open multiple bank accounts without his consent, which were later used in cybercrimes.

The accused, Kushal Roy, was arrested by officers of Narayanpur police station under Bidhannagar City Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant, Jayanta Pal, a resident of 40, Bonamali Sarkar Street, Sovabazar,
had approached the Narayanpur branch of the bank about two years ago to open an
account.

“The bank employee who assisted him collected his documents, promising to open the account. However, when Pal asked for his account details and an ATM card a few days later, he was told the account could not be created due to technical issues,” said an officer of Narayanpur police station.

In July, Pal learned that three bank accounts — apparently opened in the same branch where his application had been rejected — were linked to a cybercrime and subsequently blocked, the police said.

“It was found that three accounts, including a current account with multiple transactions, had been opened using his genuine identity documents, without his knowledge,” said the officer.

During the investigation, the police tracked ATM withdrawals made from the fraudulent accounts and traced them to Roy.

“These accounts were used as mule accounts — bank accounts used for transferring money obtained through cyber fraud,” said a senior officer of Bidhannagar City Police.

“In many cases, such accounts are opened without the account holder’s knowledge or by duping unsuspecting individuals into believing the accounts are for legitimate use,” the officer explained.

The case highlights a growing concern in cybercrime where victims’ identity documents are exploited to create accounts used to route stolen funds. Thousands of people fall prey to such scams every day, with their money siphoned off through e-wallets and bank accounts — often without their knowledge.

RELATED TOPICS

Cyber Fraud Banker Identity Theft Bank Accounts
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan PM Sharif to be at SCO summit in China that PM Narendra Modi will attend

Pakistan's prime minister will also hold bilateral discussions with the Chinese leadership and business leaders and attend a military parade in Beijing, according to Islamabad
In this image released on Aug. 29, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Bettiah, Bihar.
Quote left Quote right

We will continue to protect truth and the Constitution. Satyameva Jayate

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT