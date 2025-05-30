Back on campus for Tagore tribute

Students and teachers returned to Sri Aurobindo Institute of Education in the middle of their vacation, to celebrate Rabindrajayanti this year.

The junior section performed the song Aaye tobe shohochori, with more than 15 students dressed in white singing in chorus, while girls in yellow saris with red borders took the stage to dance to the song simultaneously.

“It was my first time dancing on stage and it was fun. I practised a lot at home and memorised the song,” smiled six-year-old Aryan Mondol, who, in a red kurta, was one of the two boys dancing to the song. Anita Guho Roy was delighted to perform too. “I loved dancing in a sari; my mother dressed me up. I even took a few pictures all dressed up,” smiled the Class I student.

More than 90 students from Class VIII to XII took part in a musical collage Borney Gondhey Roshe Chhonde – Rabi Chetana, where they sang and danced to songs such as Anondoloke, Nil digante and Eki labonye purno pran.

Sreeja Bandyopadhyay was pleased with her performance. “Even though our summer holidays have started, it feels good to be back in school to celebrate Rabindrajayanti. We had practised for almost two weeks, and celebrating the birth anniversary of someone who contributed so much to our country is always special,” said the Class X student.

Around 20 teachers came together too, to pay tribute to Tagore through songs and dances.

“The students were very excited to return to school amid their vacation. More than 130 students performed,” said Manjusha Banerjee Dasgupta, who helped choreograph the students.

Principal Anthony Das was happy to see everyone come together. “This is what we want— apart from studies, students should also participate in other activities. Thanks to our staff who put in so much effort to bring this performance together,” said Das.