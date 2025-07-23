Audit on 10 arterial roads in Calcutta finds 150 unsafe trees, requires immediate attention

A tree audit conducted on 10 arterial roads in the city has identified nearly 150 trees that are either leaning dangerously or have exposed roots requiring immediate attention. The audit also found at least 10 dead trees whose branches pose a risk of falling on pedestrians and commuters.

The health check was ordered by Mayor Firhad Hakim on July 4, following the deaths of three people in Howrah and Calcutta who were crushed under falling trees. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) completed the audit within two weeks, though the majority of the city remains uncovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scope of the audit

The KMC focused on key arterial roads including Rashbehari Avenue, a stretch of AJC Bose Road between Moulali and Beckbagan, SP Mukherjee Road, Ashutosh Mukherjee Road, Vivekananda Road, and Chetla Road.

“The audit identified over 150 trees that are leaning or have their roots exposed. We have also identified ten dead trees on Rashbehari Avenue and SN Banerjee Road,” a KMC official said.

Action plan

The civic body plans to trim branches or fell the dead trees, pending approval from the state forest department. Officials warned that while tree trunks may not collapse immediately, branches falling from height can cause severe injuries.

For trees with structural issues, the KMC is exploring treatment options. “We will possibly trim the branches of the leaning trees from the side that is leaning. In case of trees with exposed roots, we will need to treat the roots and take appropriate measures,” the official explained.

Expert view

Tree rehabilitation specialists say the problems are fixable with proper intervention. “In case of trees with exposed roots, the roots have to be trimmed properly, treated with anti-fungal and anti-bacterial medicines and then covered with soil. Braces can be used to strengthen the trees,” said Arjan Basu Roy, secretary of Nature Mates, an NGO that has transplanted many trees in Calcutta.

However, Basu Roy emphasised the need for long-term planning. “A leaning tree can also be worked upon but it would need time, maybe a few years. This will need holistic planning and cannot be rushed through.”

Urban challenges

The KMC has historically not focused on tree health, allowing trees to grow wild in an urban environment. But cities present unique challenges that don’t exist in natural forests.

Key problems include excessive concrete around trees that prevents root spread and weakens anchoring ability, rampant footpath encroachment that restricts natural growth, and tall buildings that block tree branches from spreading evenly on both sides.

Recent incidents

The audit followed several fatal accidents. In early July, two Howrah Municipal Corporation employees died when a large eucalyptus tree fell on corporation premises. In May, a man was killed at Rabindra Sarobar when a tree collapsed on him while he was resting underneath.

KMC sources noted that trees that have collapsed typically had loose soil around their roots, compromising their anchoring ability. Underground rodent activity also contributes to soil disintegration.

Looking forward

The corporation plans to expand the audit city-wide, building on last year’s limited tree health check in Golf Green’s Ward 95 following a tree collapse there.

The initiative represents a shift from reactive crisis management to proactive urban forestry, though the scale of Calcutta’s tree health challenge will require sustained commitment and resources to address effectively.