At poll booth meet, chief minister Mamata Banerjee calls for unity

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, currently in Murshidabad, addressed representatives of over 50 high-rise buildings in Calcutta via phone on Wednesday evening during a meeting at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra. She urged residents to “remain united” despite attempts by certain forces to sow division.

The meeting was convened in connection with the Election Commission’s initiative to set up polling booths inside housing societies.

Speaking in Hindi, Mamata said: “Election Commission election karke chala jayega. Teen sau paisatt din sab ko saath rehna hai, shanti se rehna hai... Ek area mein rehna hai. Isliye main chahti hoon aap log jo bhi karenge, ek saath kijiye (The EC will leave after the elections. But we have to stay together for 365 days, in the same area. Whatever you do, do it together).”

During the meeting, Mamata asked mayor Firhad Hakim to listen to residents’ concerns and try to resolve them.

Many attendees interpreted the outreach as an attempt to connect with voters living in city high-rises. “She was addressing people of all communities and encouraging everyone to live peacefully,” said a housing society president present at the meeting.

Mamata said to the high-rise residents: “You all know when a Gujarati bhai was murdered, I personally visited their home. During Covid, I supported the Burrabazar traders. I want your businesses to flourish. Irrespective of different religions, we are all one.”

She mentioned “two political parties” attempting to stir communal tension, stressing: “But we don’t want that. We want peace.”

Mayor Hakim cautioned that polling stations at housing complexes could have drawbacks.

One person who attended Wednesday’s meeting said: “The mayor mentioned that if central forces and political elements are allowed inside societies, there could be unrest impacting our homes.”

Some residents brought letters objecting to the polling stations inside their housing complexes.

Following the chief minister’s instructions, housing society representatives spoke one by one to outline local issues.

A majority highlighted the lack of potable water. Hakim instructed his assistant to note down all points raised.