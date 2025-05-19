MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Association of orthopaedic doctors discuss advances in surgeries and treatment

Shoulder replacement surgeries, knee surgeries, managing old injuries neglected for years and fractures in elderly people were among the topics discussed

Subhajoy Roy Published 19.05.25, 07:04 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

An association of orthopaedic doctors discussed advances in orthopaedic surgeries and treatment during a conference in the city on Sunday.

Shoulder replacement surgeries, knee surgeries, managing old injuries neglected for years and fractures in elderly people were among the topics discussed.

“There was a doctor from Ludhiana who spoke about some medicines, when to prescribe them and how they work while dealing with knee conditions. Earlier, surgery was thought to be the only option, but these medicines can give good results,” said Arindam Banerjee, the global president of World Orthopaedic Concern, a society for orthopaedic education and care.

Some of the sessions also discussed in detail pelvic injuries and surgeries.

“A doctor from Chandigarh discussed neglected pelvic injuries and how to manage them. There are many instances when doctors come across patients who sustained a pelvic injury years ago, but neglected it. By the time they come to an orthopaedic, several months have passed, and the impact is being felt now. How to manage such an injury?” he said.

“This is common with elderly people. A fall may have caused an injury, but they thought it was mild. In reality, it was a severe injury. How to deal with these cases was also discussed,” Banerjee, an orthopaedic surgeon, added.

He added that the field of orthopaedic surgery has undergone a sea change in the last few decades.

“When we were students or just started, orthopaedic surgeons needed a lot of physical strength to use the tools for surgery. There were very few women orthopaedic surgeons. But technological advancements have led to tools that do not need much
physical strength nowadays,” he said.

The lectures were being telecast live on a platform and recorded for future listening.

The World Orthopaedic Concern had become nearly defunct after Covid, but it was revived recently and annual conferences will be held. “Next year’s conference will be held in Chennai,” Banerjee said.

