App biker booked for ride from Ekbalpore by woman accused of snatching, molestation

The woman alleged that she had booked the app ride around 8.30am on May 22 from her Ekbalpore home to Bangabashi College in central Calcutta

Our Correspondent Published 28.05.25, 08:10 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A woman who had booked an app bike ride from her Ekbalpore home has alleged molestation and snatching against the app motorcycle rider.

Police said the woman lodged a complaint with Hastings police station.

The alleged incident had taken place last week.

The woman alleged that she had booked the app ride around 8.30am on May 22 from her Ekbalpore home to Bangabashi College in central Calcutta.

The police said the woman mentioned in her complaint that during the ride, the motorbike rider, allegedly without any provocation, “behaved in an indecent and abusive manner towards her”.

“He made inappropriate and vulgar remarks and assaulted the victim amounting to outraging her modesty,” said an officer of Hastings police station.

The woman has further alleged that midway through the journey near Hastings (Fort William South Gate), the bike rider allegedly stopped the vehicle.

Then he forcefully snatched a gold chain from her neck and pushed her off the bike and sped away, the police said.

The woman immediately dialled 100 to alert the police. She then informed her husband about the incident.

A formal complaint was lodged with Hastings police station following which a case was registered.

The police said they have initiated an investigation into the incident.

