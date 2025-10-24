MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 24 October 2025

Anirban Das returns for hattrick at Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha puja 2026

The neighbourhood artist returns for the 2026 puja; musical performances by Lopamudra Samanta and band Bhoomi marks the occasion

Sudeshna Banerjee Published 24.10.25, 08:39 AM
Anirban Das being named as the theme-maker for the 2026 edition of Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha on Sunday.

Anirban Das being named as the theme-maker for the 2026 edition of Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha on Sunday. Sudeshna Banerjee

Be prepared for a hattrick,” the words appeared on the backlit screen, followed by the name and picture of Anirban Das as the organisers broke into applause.

The man of the moment stepped up on Sunday to take charge of Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha’s 2026 offering for the third consecutive year after showcasing the themes “Muktodhara” and “Satyanweshi” in 2024 and 2025 respectively on the bank of Tank 3. He was welcomed on stage by club president Rabin Ganguly and joint secretaries Soura Ghosh and Sayantan Kanjilal.

ADVERTISEMENT
The 2025 pandal of Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha, created by Anirban Das.

The 2025 pandal of Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha, created by Anirban Das. Sudeshna Banerjee

The artist, who stays in Dum Dum Park, promised to give his best to his own neighbourhood puja. A musical evening was organised on the occasion, of which the opening act was Lopamudra Samanta. Her half-hour act included retro and modern chartbusters like Tu mera hero, Lyadka ankh marey and Dum maro dum.

The final act of the night was the band Bhoomi, helmed by vocalist Soumitra Roy. They belted out several of their popular numbers like Baranday roddur and Kaam sarse over two hours, which got the audience jiving, including six-year-old Shrihan, who was the youngest on the floor. He earned a Bhoomi headband and a hug on stage from Roy.

saltlake@abp.in

RELATED TOPICS

Salt Lake Dum Dum Park
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump terminates all trade talks with Canada over 'fraudulent' TV ad

The development comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to double his country's exports to countries outside the US because of the threat posed by Trump's tariffs
Representational picture
Quote left Quote right

The gurukul system was exclusionary as the majority of the people were restricted from entry

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT