Anirban Das returns for hattrick at Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha puja 2026

Be prepared for a hattrick,” the words appeared on the backlit screen, followed by the name and picture of Anirban Das as the organisers broke into applause.

The man of the moment stepped up on Sunday to take charge of Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha’s 2026 offering for the third consecutive year after showcasing the themes “Muktodhara” and “Satyanweshi” in 2024 and 2025 respectively on the bank of Tank 3. He was welcomed on stage by club president Rabin Ganguly and joint secretaries Soura Ghosh and Sayantan Kanjilal.

The 2025 pandal of Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha, created by Anirban Das. Sudeshna Banerjee

The artist, who stays in Dum Dum Park, promised to give his best to his own neighbourhood puja. A musical evening was organised on the occasion, of which the opening act was Lopamudra Samanta. Her half-hour act included retro and modern chartbusters like Tu mera hero, Lyadka ankh marey and Dum maro dum.

The final act of the night was the band Bhoomi, helmed by vocalist Soumitra Roy. They belted out several of their popular numbers like Baranday roddur and Kaam sarse over two hours, which got the audience jiving, including six-year-old Shrihan, who was the youngest on the floor. He earned a Bhoomi headband and a hug on stage from Roy.

