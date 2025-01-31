An amla a day: Of ayurveda advices

If you eat right, you won’t need medicines; if you eat wrong, no medicine will be enough,” said Dr G. Babu, director of the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Sector V.

“Every kitchen has turmeric (holud), cardamom (elach), and cloves (lobongo), yet people say they don’t use ayurveda Babu pointed out the irony. “Ayurveda is not alien; it’s rooted in our surroundings. Yes, it cures diseases, but its focus is on keeping you healthy so you don’t fall ill in the first place.”

The institute, which operates under the ministry of Ayush (ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha, and homeopathy), not only conducts research but also runs a daily out OPD (out patient department) for 150–200 patients and has a 20-bed provision for inpatient care.

The institute was celebrating the ninth Ayurveda Day with various activities. In their OPD area, the doctors conducted an awareness camp, sharing practical health tips. “After embracing yoga, the West is now turning to ayurveda and it’s time for Indians to rediscover it too,” said Babu.

Eat, sleep, regulate

Ayurveda views health holistically, considering not just the absence of disease but the overall balance and harmony within an individual. “By this definition, even the fittest bodybuilders are not healthy if their minds are restless. One needs a balance of ahar (food), nidra (sleep), and brahmacharya (self-discipline and sexual activity),” Babu elaborated-

Eating right-”These days, people have lost interest in home-cooked food, preferring meals outside that may taste better but are unhealthy,” noted Babu. “Being located in Sector V, we see IT employees rushing for street food, without knowing the quality of ingredients or process of cooking used. Ayurveda recommends eating only when hungry, but these people casually snack on the go. These unhealthy habits lead to obesity, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), and other lifestyle diseases.”

Sleeping right- Ayurveda recommends working during the day and sleeping at night but the IT sector often does the opposite, leading to a restless mind and lifestyle diseases, the doctor said.

Brahmacharya (self-discipline)– Babu said incidents such as the sexual violence at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were not only morally wrong but also disrupted the mental balance of the aggressor. “One needs to practise discipline and control,” he said.

Dr Dip Sundar Sahoo, the institute’s nodal officer, however, warned against false claims by quacks in the name of ayurveda. “One of our functions is to spot and report fake miracle cures advertised in the media to the authorities,” he said.

Mind Your SOS

Dr Tushar Kanti Mandal said one must eat the right food, at the right time, in the right quantity. “Our cultural traditions often align with ayurveda,” he said, referring to the practise of eating choddo shak (14 types of leafy greens) on the festival of Bhut Chaturdashi. “This festival is held around Kali puja, when the season is changing. Our bodies need immunity then and the vegetables help with that.”

Mandal urged people to remember the “SOS” rule of salt, oil, and sugar. “The body needs very little salt and oil but for the sake of taste, people end up having much more, harming their health. As for sugar, the body needs no added sugar at all. Sugar is “white poison,” and is made by removing nutrients found in original sugarcane juice. If you crave sweets, opt for jaggery, which retains more nutrients. You can use jaggery powder for cooking too.”

He said vegetables were the most nutritious the day they are harvested. “Refrigeration causes significant nutrient loss. If you eat vegetables after a week, you’ll only be filling your stomach without adding any nutrients to your system,” he said, also asking people to avoid adding milk and sugar to tea, which is otherwise healthy.

“Avoid palm oil and avoid cooking and serving food in aluminium cookware as the metal leeches into the food and is harmful if ingested,” Mandal said.

Power of triphala

There was also an exhibition on medicinal plants such as giloy, for immunity, and triphala (a combination of haritaki, amla, and bibhitaki) for digestive health. “Half a spoon of triphala powder at night can resolve stomach problems,” said Dr Debajyoti Das, a research officer.

Dr Sreya Dutta, a research officer in botany, highlighted the wonders of amla. “It’s even richer than lime in vitamin C. In other foods, the vitamin C gets destroyed at high temperatures, but amla retains it. So you can consume it boiled, with rice, or raw, dried, as a pickle. An amla a day keeps the doctor away!” she praised its role in boosting immunity, digestion, and skin health.

The celebrations also included a run around Sector V featuring former cricketer Ashok Dinda and an ayurveda cooking competition where participants showcased dishes like corn chaat, sattu drinks, and curd-based recipes using principles of ayurveda.

The winner, Suchandra Mandal, presented Tulsi Leham, an immunity-boosting preparation made with honey, dates, jaggery, and basil. “It’s healthy and tasty,” said Mandal, a pharmacist at the institute, who served the dish aesthetically on tej pata.