MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 11 October 2025

Admission consultant arrested for fooling guardian with Rs 11.47 lakh in the name of admission

According to police, the fraud dates back to 2015 but the complaint was filed in 2022 by a resident of Mandeville Gardens

Monalisa Chaudhuri Published 11.10.25, 06:29 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The director of an admission consultancy on Rashbehari Avenue was arrested on Friday for allegedly taking 11.47 lakh from a guardian with a false promise of securing a BTech seat in a private engineering college in Salt Lake.

According to police, the fraud dates back to 2015 but the complaint was filed in 2022 by a resident of Mandeville Gardens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant had contacted Education Clinic, located at 206/1 Rashbehari Avenue, seeking admission for his niece into a Computer Science BTech course at a Salt Lake Sector V institution.

“According to the complaint, the consultancy director, JP Dasgupta, promised admission through the 'management quota' and initially accepted 4 lakh in cash. Later, he demanded additional payments through a demand draft, bringing the total amount paid to 11,47,700. However, the promised admission never materialised," said an officer attached to the probe.

When the complainant confronted the agency, he was given a cheque for 1.75 lakh as partial refund, with a promise to return the remaining amount. But the balance was never refunded, even after nearly 10 years, the officer said.

The guardian lodged a formal complaint against Dasgupta, which led to his arrest on Friday. The police are investigating whether Dasgupta is involved in other similar cases of cheating related to student admissions.

A senior Bidhannagar police officer noted that such incidents of cheating and criminal breach of trust are common, as guardians often pay large sums to secure seats in reputed institutes, unaware that such admissions may not be legitimate. “Many cases go unreported due to lack of evidence or proof,” the officer added.

RELATED TOPICS

Fraud Case B.Tech College Admission
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Amir Muttaqi’s ‘male-only’ news conference sparks outrage over women exclusion

Journalists and observers questioned the role of the Indian government in allowing such discrimination on its soil
Maria Corina Machado
Quote left Quote right

More than ever we count on President Trump to achieve freedom and democracy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT