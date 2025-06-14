Admission calendar out, apply for UG from June 18, says higher education department

Undergraduate applications for admission to government and government-aided colleges will be accepted online from 2pm on June 18, the higher education department said on Friday.

The applications have to be submitted by July 1.

After this, college and course-wise merit lists and seat allotment will be done on July 6. Candidates will take admission to colleges of their choice from July 6 to 12.

There will be an upgrade round for those who do not take admission after being allotted a seat. In this round, students can seek a seat in a better college or course. Seat allotment in this round will be published on July 17.

“Admission against seat allotment in the upgrade round will take place from July 17 to 20. Physical verification of admitted candidates at the institutional level will be held between July 24 and 31. Classes will begin on August 1, after phase I of admission,” said a department official.

Phase II of the entry process, called a mop-up round, will start on August 2. Vacancy lists will be published on August 1.

Phase II would have applicants from phase I not allotted seats, those who cancelled their admission in phase I, and those who did not take admission after being allotted a seat. Students can apply between August 2 and 11. Fresh candidates can also apply in this round.

Merit lists and seat allocation will be announced on August 14, followed by admissions from August 14 to 17.

“The mop-up phase, too, will have an upgrade round. The institution and course-wise seat allotment will be published on August 21. Admission against seat allotment in the upgrade round will be between August 21 to 24. Verification of admitted candidates will be held from August 28 to September 1,” said the official.

Delay concern

Many private and autonomous colleges would have completed their admission by the time the application process starts in the centralised portal, said Siuli Sarkar, principal of the Lady Brabourne College.

“In a meeting with department officials early this year, we urged them to synchronise the admission to government and aided colleges with private institutions, which start their process after the publication of the plus-II board results. Fewer seats would have remained vacant then. But that did not happen. The schedule has been brought forward by just a week compared with last year,” she said.

Last year, the admission window opened on June 24.

Jadavpur University

Form-filling for undergraduate courses in Jadavpur University’s arts faculty — outside the centralised portal because it admits students based on entry tests — will start from June 17, acting registrar Indrajit Banerjee said. “The science faculty schedule will be announced later,” he said.