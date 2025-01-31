9 picks from craft expo

The venue is new and space is a constraint but the skill of the artisans is still shining through at Hastashilpa Mela.

There fair has moved from its last location opposite Eco Park and is now stationed at City Square, outside Central Mall. The new space is considerably smaller and outside stalls, artisans are crammed up on the grounds and even seated outside the venue. Organised by the micro, small and medium enterprises and textile departments, the fair will continue till February 9, 1pm to 9pm. Here are some products to watch out for -

JUTE CARPET:

Stall: At the entrance of gate 2 Tapan Mondal has come with jute items like coasters, tablemats as well as carpets shaped like leaves. “We have left half the leaf in its original raw colour and painted the other half green, purple and the like. We are using natural dyes and through an elaborate process to ensure the colour is permanent,” says the artisan from Nadia.

Price: Rs 800 for the 2ftx3ft leafshaped carpet

SEED ART:

Stall: Pavilion 4 This stall showcases cute boats, made of coconut husks, whose boatman and passengers are made of betel nut. Kalpana Roy is self-taught in this art and recycles seeds, fruits and other items for her work. “I’ve used the cover of corn cobs as clothes for dolls, rudraksha as Ganesha, haritaki as dhol. My art is original and people are loving it,” says the lady who participates in only this fair ever year.

Price: Rs 450 to 850 for the boats

DESIGNER COMB NECKPIECE:

Stall: Outside pavilion 27 Mukta Dey has got beautifully crafted wooden combs, that she says were a popular gift among the wealthy back in the day. “Such combs used to be engraved in gold and gifted to brides,” says the artisan from Maniktala. “No one knows about these now so we are reviving it, though obviously, without the gold.” They are making the combs out of sheesham wood but “the designs are so exquisite women would prefer to use them as showpieces. So we have turned them into bold pendants.”

Price: Rs 350-1,200

TINTIN IN CROCHET:

Stall: Pavilion 6 The Tintin doll is striking but don’t miss the adorable Kuttush (Snowy) next to him! “I make crochet items such as teddy bears and mermaids but kids, particularly, are most fond of Tintin,” says Tanisha Halder, who has come from Barasat. “It takes me three days to make this pair.” The colour, she says, will not fade and the dolls are all washable.

Price: Rs 1,400 for Tintin and Snowy

SUMMER SHRUG:

Stall: 10 With winter all but ready to bid adieu, it might be time for such summer shrugs, that are lightweight and come in bright colours. “They are more of a style statement than for warmth and we team solid colours with gamcha material for pockets and linings,” says Debasri Das of Refugee Handicrafts, a body formed for refugee craftsmen during India’s Partition.

Price: Rs 550

CELEBRITY SARIS:

Stall: Pavilion 19 Goutam Manna has paid tribute to his favourite singer, and recent Padma Shri awardee, Arijit Singh by painting his image on a Bishnupur silk sari. “I also take orders and an NRI customer asked me to create a sari with the image of Asha Bhonsle on it,” he says, showing the fabric. “Such saris are usually picked up by stage performers,” says Manna of East Midnapore. His work involves “batik acid” using natural colours.

Price: Rs 6,800 for the Arijit Singh sari

LAMPSHADES:

Stall: 40 (Rupnarayan pavilion) This stall has lampshades with themes of lord Jagannath, as well as patachitra and Satyajit Ray series. “These shades are made of fibre sheets on which I’ve cut and pasted vinyl in the chosen designs,” says Ranjan Sau of Bali. His Satyajit Ray Jai Baba Felunath dartboard series has sold out and he is waiting to replenish them.

Price: Rs 350

FRIDGE MAGNETS:

Stall: opposite Karubhasha pavilion Megha Dhar has got wooden fridge magnets in a plethora of choices. There are Japanese girls in kimonos,turbaned Rajasthani men with long moustaches as well as comic characters. “My Calcutta series with the likes of yellow cabbies has sold out but I shall restock them before the fair is over,” promises the artisan from Jadavpur.

Price: Rs 100