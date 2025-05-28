77-year-old falls to death from seventh floor

An elderly man, who introduced himself as an advocate at the gate of the Sales Tax Building in Beleghata, fell from the seventh floor a few minutes later on Tuesday morning.

Police suspect that the man jumped through an open window on the seventh floor of the building.

The bleeding man was taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead.

The police said Pratibha Kumar Lahiri, 77, a resident of Raja Basanta Roy Road, jumped through an open window on the seventh floor corridor of the Sales Tax Building.

People in the building heard a loud thud and found the elderly person lying on the ground floor in a pool of blood.

“We have not found any suicide note on him,” said an officer of Entally police station.

Officers of Entally police station have started an unnatural death case.

Sources said the police were trying to verify if the person was indeed an advocate.

Initially, no one in the office would recognise the person or establish his identity. Later in the day, the police found that Lahiri was a resident of north Calcutta.