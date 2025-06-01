51-year-old man allegedly abducted from Bhowanipore rescued in Jadavpur after two days

A 51-year-old man, allegedly abducted from a spot near Netaji Bhavan Metro station in Bhowanipore on Wednesday, was rescued from an apartment in Jadavpur on Friday.

Timir Kanti Majumder, a resident of Kulpi in South 24-Parganas, was waiting to meet a client near the Metro station when a group allegedly whisked him away in a vehicle.

Police arrested five persons in this connection and registered a case against them at Bhowanipore police station.

His wife, Tapasi lodged a police complaint on Friday alleging that her husband had been abducted. She did not have any clue about the abduction till she started receiving ransom calls for his release. They demanded ₹5 lakh ransom, the cops said.

Majumder used to arrange loans from banks and helped applicants with the necessary documents required to apply for a loan.

“On May 28, he came to Bhowanipore for some work and was talking to one of his clients when he was abducted,” a police officer said.

During investigation, it appeared that Tapasi had paid ₹10,000 to an unknown UPI number.

The wife said she was scared after receiving the ransom calls and had paid the amount to buy time for arranging the entire amount.

“The mobile phone linked to the UPI was identified and a team began to track it,” the police said. The mobile number was traced to Sukanta Setu near Jadavpur and the person using it he was detained.

During interrogation, it emerged that this person and his associates stay in an apartment on the 11th floor of a building on Raja SC Mallick Road in Jadavpur.

A team reached the address and rescued Majumder.