4 reservoir-booster units in water-deficient areas

Four reservoirs with booster pumping stations will come up over the next two years in south and southeast Calcutta, officials in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said.

Mayor Firhad Hakim laid the foundation stone of two stations — in Kasba (Ward 106) and Santoshpur (Ward 103) — on Wednesday.

The foundation stone of two others — in Garia (Ward 100) and Tollygunge (Ward 97) — will be laid on Friday.

KMC sources said the booster pumping stations are coming up in areas where the water supply is inadequate or which are fully or partially dependent on groundwater extracted through pumps.

The reservoirs will store the water while the booster pumping stations will provide fresh thrust to the water so that it reaches remote corners of the supply network.

“The booster pumping station in my ward will be ready within 15 months. The station will benefit areas along Purbachal Main Road,” said Arijit Das Thakur, the councillor of Ward 106.

The completion of the four stations will be synchronised with the completion of the projects to augment potable water production, officials said.

The KMC is augmenting the capacity of the Dhapa water treatment plant. The plant can produce 30 million gallon of potable water a day. Post-upgrade, the capacity will be 50 million gallon.

A water treatment plant is being built in Garia’s Briji, on a plot near the Dhalai bridge. It will produce 10 million gallon potable water every day.

Hakim had recently announced that the plant being set up in Briji would be ready before the summer of 2026. Elections to the state Assembly will be held in the summer of 2026.

Sources said all four booster pumping stations, whose foundation stones are being laid this week, will be completed around the same time.

A KMC engineer said the reservoirs will serve small areas. Water from the treatment plants in Briji and Dhapa will be stored in the four reservoirs. The booster pumping stations will release the water into the supply network.

The largest of the new reservoirs, with a capacity of 1 million gallon, is coming up in Ward 103. The project cost has been pegged at ₹10.26 crore.

The reservoir in Ward 97 will have a capacity of 0.9 million gallon and be built at a cost of ₹9 crore. The ones in Ward 100 and 106 will store 0.5 million gallon of water. The estimated project costs are ₹4.5 crore and ₹4.9 crore, respectively.