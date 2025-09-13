37-year-old taxi driver attacked by acquaintances for protesting against drinking

A 37-year-old taxi driver who protested against some of his acquaintances consuming alcohol and shouting filthy language outside his home at Ekbalpore Lane early on Tuesday was attacked with a chopper resulting in his death on Friday.

Police said the accused was an old acquaintance of Dhanraj Prasad and had developed enmity over a previous grudge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have learned that they had some old issues. We do not have the details of what transpired earlier,” said deputy commissioner (port division), Kolkata Police, Harikrishna Pai.

The cops said Prasad had an altercation with a man named Amjad on Tuesday morning when Amjad and four others were allegedly consuming alcohol in front of Prasad’s house. They were allegedly carrying arms, the police said.

“When Prasad tried to protest, Amjad and others broke into his house and started arguing. Suddenly Amjad took out a chopper and attacked Prasad,” an officer of Ekbalpore police station said.

Prasad was admitted to SSKM Hospital and discharged on Thursday. However, his condition deteriorated and his was shifted to a private hospital off EM Bypass on the same day. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday afternoon.

The police said one of Amjad’s associates, Ali Raja of Garden Reach, was arrested on Friday. Search is on to arrest the remaining persons involved in the attack.