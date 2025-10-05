MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 05 October 2025

32-year-old Puddapukur man died by hanging, say police based on post-mortem findings

Forensic experts explained that ante-mortem hanging refers to hanging while the individual is still alive. In this case, Viki Mullick is believed to have died by hanging

Kinsuk Basu Published 05.10.25, 05:19 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A 32-year-old man who was found dead at his Puddapukur home on Thursday night died “due to the effects of ante mortem hanging”, police said on Saturday, quoting preliminary post-mortem findings.

Forensic experts explained that ante-mortem hanging refers to hanging while the individual is still alive. In this case, Viki Mullick is believed to have died by hanging.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The preliminary postmortem report suggests that one non-continuous ligature mark was found high up around the neck with a gap of one inch at the left mandibular region, parchmented at places,” a senior police officer said.

Mullick’s family, residing at 44/D Puddapukur Road, filed a murder complaint with the Ballygunge police station on Friday, alleging that his wife and her friend had killed him.

Mullick was found hanging from the ceiling fan on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

The police said that his wife and a neighbour brought him down.

The neighbours were alerted about the death after they heard his wife scream, the police said.

Mullick was declared dead at SSKM Hospital.

“The allegations are against his wife and her friend, who is a neighbour. The deceased’s family has claimed that Mullick’s wife was involved in an extramarital relationship, which they believe led to his murder,” said an officer.

The post-mortem report said the stomach contained a small amount of “pasty food” and no other external or internal injury could be found, the police said.

The police said they would await the more detailed and complete autopsy report before making any conclusions.

RELATED TOPICS

Unnatural Death Post-mortem Suicide
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi govt must explain Russia’s delivery of advanced JF-17 engines to Pakistan: Congress

Ramesh said, the IAF chief also stated that the JF-17 may be among the Pakistani fighters that were used against India during last May’s war
Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar addresses a press conference, ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Patna, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

EC said that we will delete names of infiltrators through SIR, but no name has come

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT