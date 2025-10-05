32-year-old Puddapukur man died by hanging, say police based on post-mortem findings

A 32-year-old man who was found dead at his Puddapukur home on Thursday night died “due to the effects of ante mortem hanging”, police said on Saturday, quoting preliminary post-mortem findings.

Forensic experts explained that ante-mortem hanging refers to hanging while the individual is still alive. In this case, Viki Mullick is believed to have died by hanging.

“The preliminary postmortem report suggests that one non-continuous ligature mark was found high up around the neck with a gap of one inch at the left mandibular region, parchmented at places,” a senior police officer said.

Mullick’s family, residing at 44/D Puddapukur Road, filed a murder complaint with the Ballygunge police station on Friday, alleging that his wife and her friend had killed him.

Mullick was found hanging from the ceiling fan on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

The police said that his wife and a neighbour brought him down.

The neighbours were alerted about the death after they heard his wife scream, the police said.

Mullick was declared dead at SSKM Hospital.

“The allegations are against his wife and her friend, who is a neighbour. The deceased’s family has claimed that Mullick’s wife was involved in an extramarital relationship, which they believe led to his murder,” said an officer.

The post-mortem report said the stomach contained a small amount of “pasty food” and no other external or internal injury could be found, the police said.

The police said they would await the more detailed and complete autopsy report before making any conclusions.