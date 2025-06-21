MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
13-year-old girl from Dum Dum dies of dengue in private hospital

PTI Published 21.06.25, 11:26 PM
Representational picture

Representational picture Shutterstock

A 13-year-old girl, who was admitted to a private hospital here due to dengue, died on Saturday, a senior official of the West Bengal Health Department said The girl, identified as Sarani Bandopadhyay, was a resident of Monjendra Dutta Road in Dum Dum, he said.

The Class-7 student was admitted to a private hospital in the southern part of the city's Topsia area on June 19.

"Her condition kept on deteriorating and she passed away at 5:45 am on Saturday," the official said.

At present, two dengue cases have been reported in Dum Dum, municipality sources said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

