12-hour ordeal at IIM Calcutta: Woman raped under pretext of 'counselling session'

IIM Calcutta student Paramanand Mahaveer Toppannawar, also referred to as Paramanand Jain by some, was arrested from the hostel around 12.15am on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman after luring her for a “counselling session”. The following is a sequence of events from the time the survivor is said to have entered the campus till the time the accused was arrested.

The timeline has been compiled by The Telegraph from police submissions in the Alipore court and interactions with investigating officers.

Friday, July 11

11.45am: Campus entry

The complainant entered IIM Calcutta a little before noon on Friday. The initial police investigation has revealed that the accused had come in contact with the complainant “through social media”. The investigations revealed that Paramanand had “allured her to visit his hostel room for psychological counselling,” using the pretext of seeking help with his mental health.

Midday: The alleged setup

In Room 151 of Lake View Hostel — which overlooks one of the campus water bodies — Paramanand offered the woman pizza and water. According to police testimony

in court, the water was allegedly spiked with substances that caused the complainant to feel dizzy and lose consciousness.

Between 11.45am and 8.35pm: The assault

Police told the court that “the accused person did forceful sexual intercourse with the complainant without her consent and will and thus committed rape”. An investigating officer said that the woman “was barely conscious after consuming the water” and “could not recall the exact timing of the assault”.

The complainant later told the police she remembered the accused touching her inappropriately before the assault, and that he attacked her during the incident.

After regaining consciousness, the woman made her way to Thakurpukur police station, located about 2.5km from the campus.

9pm: Filing the complaint

A woman constable accompanied the complainant to

Haridevpur police station, where an FIR was formally lodged.

Saturday, July 12

12.15am: The arrest

Paramanand was arrested from his hostel room approximately three hours after the complaint was filed.

During interrogation, police said Paramanand made “contradictory and misleading statements” and allegedly refused to provide his mobile phone password to “evade collection of evidence”.

Legal proceedings

Police had requested custody of the accused until July 25, citing the “nascent stage of investigation” and concerns that he “may tamper (with) evidence and influence witnesses.” The court has granted police custody till July 19.

The case highlights security concerns at the prestigious business school, where sources indicate students commonly bring outsiders into hostel rooms.