Kolkata temperature expected to hover around 36˚C, Purulia sizzles at 40.7˚C

Kolkata is in for a hot and humid day on May 17, with atmospheric instability potentially leading to development of thunderstorms later in the day.

Rainfall data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that the city received no precipitation between 6.30am on May 16 and 6.30am on May 17. Likewise, no measurable rainfall has been recorded since 8.30am yesterday. However, the forecast warns of localised showers or thunderstorm activity later today — a common feature of pre-monsoon weather patterns.

At 40.7˚C degrees, Purulia is set to bear the brunt of the heat, while Canning will have a maximum temperature of 39 degrees. Other districts that are likely to experience excessive heat are Kalaikunda at 38.8 degrees, Panagarh at 37.9, Magra 37.5, Berhampur 37.2 and Dum Dum at 37.1. Asansol, Kakdwip, Jhargram and Contai are all likely to experience a maximum temperature of 37 degrees.

The maximum temperature in Kolkata is expected to hover around 36˚C, marginally higher than the seasonal average, while the minimum is likely to be around 28˚C. However, recorded figures suggest a warmer start to the day, with the minimum temperature reaching 29.2˚C — 2.5 degrees above normal. The maximum stands at 35.9˚C.

Humidity continues to be a major factor in the city’s discomfort index, with relative humidity ranging from a muggy 87% at its peak to a low of 56%. The sweltering combination of heat and moisture is typical for mid-May, ahead of the monsoon’s arrival.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct exposure to the afternoon sun.