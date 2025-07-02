Kolkata law college gang rape: Police trace movements, contacts of accused before arrests

Police officers investigating the alleged gang rape of a student in a Kolkata law college last month were trying to identify the people whom the prime accused, Monojit Mishra, had met hours before he was arrested, an officer said on Wednesday.

The investigators were also checking if the other two accused - Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee - also contacted any person before they were picked up by the police.

It is alleged that Mishra, an alumnus, raped the first-year student inside a security guard's room in South Calcutta Law College on June 25 evening while Ahmed and Mukherjee, her seniors in the institute, helped him.

"Their mobile phone location showed them moving around Ballygunge Station Road and Fern Place on the evening of June 26. The mobile tower dump is being used for the purpose," the officer said.

The movement of the accused three is very important for the sake of the investigation, he said.

"We are analysing the call detail records; we need to know the purpose of these meetings, which could have links to the case," he said.

According to the detectives, the trio were giving contradictory statements to mislead the police.

"Because these three are law students, they know certain tricks. They are giving out contradictory statements to confuse us," he said.

The police questioned the Vice-Principal of the college, Dr Nayna Chatterji, twice about her conversation with Mishra, who had called her on the morning of June 26.

On Wednesday, the investigators also talked to some of the 16 people who were present at the college on June 25 when the crime happened, he said.

A stain was found on a bed sheet seized from the guard's room and the police are trying to find out if that had any connection with the rape.

Meanwhile, the Detective Department (DD) of the Kolkata Police on Wednesday took over the investigation of the crime, an officer said.

"So far, the SIT had been probing into the matter. Now, the DD section will be investigating. Necessary documents have been handed over. They have added charges like kidnapping and causing harm with dangerous weapons," he said.

The father of the victim on Wednesday said that he has faith in the Kolkata Police.

"I want nothing but stringent punishment against the criminals," he said.

