MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 June 2025

Kaliganj bypoll results: Three more held in girl's death during 'violent celebration'

The 13-year-old school student was killed on Monday in the Malandi village of Barochandgar area in Nadia district after bombs were allegedly hurled from a Trinamool Congress victory celebration rally taken out even before the results of the Kaliganj assembly bypoll were officially announced

PTI Published 24.06.25, 01:32 PM
Congress members stage a protest over the death of a girl in a bomb explosion at Kaliganj in Naida district of West Bengal, outside the election commission in Kolkata

Congress members stage a protest over the death of a girl in a bomb explosion at Kaliganj in Naida district of West Bengal, outside the election commission in Kolkata PTI

Three more persons were arrested in connection with the death of a girl in a bomb explosion during an alleged violent celebration of the Kaliganj bypoll results in West Bengal's Nadia district, police said on Tuesday.

The total number of arrests in the death of the minor is now four, a senior officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 13-year-old school student was killed on Monday in the Malandi village of Barochandgar area in Nadia district after bombs were allegedly hurled from a Trinamool Congress victory celebration rally taken out even before the results of the Kaliganj assembly bypoll were officially announced.

"One person was arrested earlier. Three more were apprehended in connection with the case," the officer said.

All four have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including the offence of rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, and culpable homicide, he said.

"The four people are prime accused in the killing of the girl in Kaliganj's Malandi in Nadia district. We have enough evidence against them. We are looking for others who are involved in the incident," the senior officer of the Krishnanagar Police District said.

The police said Tamanna Khatun suffered splinter injuries and was declared dead on arrival when taken to the nearest medical facility.

"The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem examination. We are probing into the cause of the explosion," the police officer said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the police to take strict legal action against the culprits.

Trinamool Congress candidate Alifa Ahmed won the bypoll to the Kaliganj Assembly seat by a landslide margin of 50,049 votes over her nearest BJP rival Ashish Ghosh.

The bypoll was necessitated by the sudden demise of sitting TMC MLA and Alifa's father Nasiruddin Ahamed in February.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Bengal By-elections Celebrations Violence TMC Unnatural Death Minor Girl
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Billionaire Gautam Adani says no one from group charged with US FCPA violation

In November, U.S. authorities indicted Adani and several executives, alleging they paid bribes to secure Indian power contracts and misled US investors
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

In Maharashtra CM’s constituency, voter list grew by 8% in 5 months... And EC? silent or complicit

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT