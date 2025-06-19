Kaliachak police in Malda district seizes firearms & ammunition from House

Kaliachak police in Malda district seized six improvised firearms and 35 rounds of live cartridges from a house at Balugram on Tuesday.

Manirul Islam, who had allegedly stored the weapons at his home, was arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the district police chief, said four improvised automatic pistols with magazines and two pipe guns had been seized. The police also seized one magazine with eight rounds of 7.65 mm bullets, a box containing 20 rounds of 8 mm bullets, and an additional seven rounds of 8 mm cartridges from Manirul.

The SP said it was being investigated whether Manirul used to sell illegal firearms and ammunition to the members of narcotics peddling rackets.

Narcotics seized

Three persons, including a woman, were arrested from different areas under the jurisdiction of Englishbazar and Kaliachak police stations on Tuesday and over 700 grams of brown sugar were seized from them.

Hazera Begum from Khagaria district in Bihar was arrested with brown sugar at the gate of an agricultural farm that is off the Malda-Siliguri bypass.

Sahadat Hossain of Kaliachak and Anarul Islam of the Mothabari area were arrested at the crossing near the Sultanganj College in Kaliachak. The police seized three plastic packets containing 306 grams of brown sugar from the duo.