Justice for Abhaya: Barrackpore march renewed demand for CBI probe into doctor's rape and murder

Members of the cultural fraternity and civil society, and doctors took to the streets of Barrackpore in North 24-Parganas on Saturday afternoon, renewing their demand for justice for the doctor who had been raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year.

The procession, organised by Abhaya Manch, began at Barrackpore railway station and concluded there after returning from Chidiya More.

Octogenarian playwright and director Chandan Sen, chief adviser to Abhaya Manch, said: “This march is for those who thought that the fight for justice for Abhaya had ended. There was a brief pause in the movement since the probe began with much expectation. But after observing the developments so far, we have lost faith in the investigations conducted by both central and state agencies. We seek true justice and hope a central agency like the CBI will live up to the people’s expectations by ensuring justice for Abhaya.”

Senior doctors associated with the Abhaya movement, including Punyabrata Goon and Tamonash Chaudhuri, theatre personality Seema Mukherjee, CPM MP Bikash Bhattacharya and CPM leader Tanmoy Bhattacharya, were among the participants in the march. Abhaya’s father also took part in the march.