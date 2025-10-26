Jumbo adventure in Mainaguri: Wild elephant strays through villages, damages crops

A wild elephant strayed into various areas of Mainaguri block in Jalpaiguri early on Saturday morning in search of fodder, damaged crops, chased people and walked into a river, creating panic in the area.

Till late evening, foresters were trying to steer the elephant into the Gorumara National Park.

Sources said that on Saturday morning, crossed the Kalakhawa stream and some villages, damaging paddy fields and devouring bananas. It was then sighted at Mainaguri town's ward 1. After some time, it reached the railway tracks connecting New Alipurduar with New Jalpaiguri. As the day progressed, the elephant left the tracks, entered the Jarda river and finally settled in a bamboo grove in Byangkandi's Moynakhata.

Foresters from Ramsai in Mainaguri on the fringes of Gorumara, along with police and local wildlife conservationists, reached the spot. As the crowd swelled, officials announced prohibitory orders to prevent crowding in Byangkandi and North Khagrabari.

“We urged people to maintain a safe distance from the elephant to prevent any conflict. We are trying to send it back to the forest,” said Rajib Dey, the additional DFO of the Gorumara wildlife division.