Jalpaiguri youth injures six when asked to keep no contact with family's girl

A youth attacked a family and injured six people in the Dhupguri block of Jalpaiguri on Sunday night after he was asked to abstain from contacting a girl of that family.

Sources said over the past few months, the youth was calling the girl and proposing to her. When her family came to know, they told the youth, who is from a neighbouring village, to stop calling her.

“Even the youth’s family members were told to tell him to stop calling her,” said a relative of the girl.

This irked the youth, and on Sunday night, he walked into the girl’s house with a dagger.

“He attacked her family members and indiscriminately hacked them with the dagger. The girl was also injured. As a neighbour rushed to help the family, he too was attacked,” the relative added.

The youth fled the spot after the attack.

Residents rushed the injured to the subdivisional hospital in Dhupguri. Later, three of them, including the girl, were shifted to the Jalpaiguri Government Medical College & Hospital.

As the news spread, a team from the Dhupguri police station arrived at the village. Police also started searching for the attacker, and soon, he was apprehended.

On Monday, a section of people from the girl’s village demonstrated at the police station, demanding exemplary punishment for the youth.

“A case has been registered. The youth has been arrested, and an investigation is in progress,” said a police officer.