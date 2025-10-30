Jalpaiguri prison guard suspended after caught sneaking drugs into correctional home

A jail guard posted at the Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home was suspended on Tuesday after being caught red-handed for trying to sneak in drugs in a matchbox into the correctional home.

Dhrubajyoti Chaki, the 40-year-old guard, is a resident of Jalpaiguri town.

"He has been suspended as per the instructions of the higher authorities. A departmental inquiry has been initiated, and if the allegations are proven, legal action will be taken," said a source in the correctional home.

The incident has led to repercussions, as Chaki is one of those responsible for ensuring the safety and discipline of inmates, and yet, he has been accused of smuggling drugs into the jail.

Sources said that the guards work in seven shifts, and Chaki was on duty in the noon shift on Tuesday.

As the protocol demands, before entering for duty, he was frisked by security personnel posted at the gate.

During the search, a matchbox was found in his pocket. As the officers opened the box, they found narcotics.

"Because of strict surveillance, the guard could not smuggle the drugs inside. The matter was immediately reported to higher authorities, and he was suspended immediately,” a source said.

In October 2021, another warden was caught while trying to smuggle drugs into the same correctional home.