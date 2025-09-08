Ishita Mullik murder case: Deshraj’s father handed over to police by the BSF

Raghvendra Pratap Singh, a BSF head constable and father of Deshraj Singh, accused in the murder of Ishita Mullik, was formally handed over by the BSF to Jaisalmer police in Rajasthan on Sunday.

On August 25, Deshraj, 19, stormed into Krishnanagar’s Manikpara-based residence of his estranged girlfriend Ishita, 18, and fired three bullets at her head, killing her on

the spot.

Deshraj was arrested on August 30 from Uttar Pradesh near the Nepal border after a long chase.

Raghvendra is expected to be brought to Krishnanagar on Monday.

The police said that the BSF employee was under house arrest in Jaisalmer since last week where he was posted after interrogation by a team of Krishnanagar police.

Initially, Raghvendra said he wasn’t much in touch with his son. Investigators found several inconsistencies in his statements. It is believed that he strategically assisted Deshraj in evading arrest by providing logistical support.

Raghvendra was produced in a court in Jaisalmer on Sunday and placed under transit remand.