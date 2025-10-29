Interstate drug trade mastermind arrested in Calcutta

The Malda district police arrested one of the masterminds involved in the making and distribution of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) across eastern India on Monday night from Calcutta.

The accused has been identified as Hasmat Sheikh, a resident of Bamuntola panchayat, Shahabazpur, of the Kaliachak-I block.

According to investigators, Sheikh was a key producer and supplier of crude materials used in the production of brown sugar and had emerged as one of the principal distributors in eastern India.

“He had built an extensive network that stretched across neighbouring states — including Manipur, Jharkhand and Bihar — where the contraband was distributed through local agents and carriers,” said Pradeep Kumar Yadav, SP, Malda.

“Recently, he shifted base from Malda’s Kaliachak to Sahebganj in Jharkhand, channelling crude substances from Manipur through that route,” he added.

Police said that the arrests of over 100 individuals in recent months from Kaliachak and Baishnabnagar police station areas of the district had helped them trace Sheikh’s involvement as one of the major players in the illicit narcotics trade that spanned across several states in eastern India.

The police initiated an investigation and found that two persons had been supplying raw materials to Sheikh and that he was currently in Calcutta.

The police raided his hideout in Calcutta and arrested him.

Sabbir Sheikh of Shahabazpur and Rabiul Sheikh of Rajmahal, Jharkhand, were also intercepted from the location.

All three accused were brought to the Kaliachak police station from Calcutta for interrogation and further legal proceedings.

“A financial investigation against Hasmat Sheikh is nearing completion,” said Yadav.

“The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is also coordinating with Malda police to freeze his properties,” he added.