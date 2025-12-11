Cancer survivor and differently abled runners lead inspiring stories at Kolkata 25K

In November 2022, a Lake Town homemaker was in the operating theatre, undergoing surgery to remove a malignant breast tumour.

On December 21, 2025, Kavita Gupta will run 10km in eastern India’s marquee road race.

Gupta embodies the indomitable spirit of The Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, partnered by The Telegraph.

“Running has increased my physical stamina. But most importantly, it has increased my mental fortitude. It has helped in the most difficult chemo sessions,” Gupta said.

A regular long-distance runner, Gupta is part of North Kolkata Runners, a running group. “I go out for a run every day at 5am, even when I am on a vacation,” she said.

She trekked to the Everest Base Camp last year.

The TSW25K Kolkata, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, turns 10 this year.

Around 5,500 took part in the inaugural edition in 2014. This year, more than 20,000 are expected to be on Red Road.

A significant number of runners are women.

Elite international and Indian runners feature in the annual event. But what makes the race special is the social movement it has become.

Amrita Sen, a 41-year-old travel blogger who lives in Nagerbazar, will be running the full stretch for the second consecutive year. It was unthinkable in 2023, when she weighed 101kg and was diagnosed with a host of ailments, including high cholesterol, non-alcoholic fatty liver and hypertension.

Her physical condition affected her social life.

“I felt exhausted, in constant pain, and disconnected from the person I saw in the mirror. It was one of the lowest points of my life. At my lowest, I decided to change. I started with small steps — morning walks and better food choices. By September 2023, I had lost 10kg, and that gave me the courage to try something new — running,” Sen said.

In 2023, she took part in the Ananda Run (4.5km) in Tata Steel Kolkata 25K. “I mostly walked, but crossing that finish line changed everything. Running became my therapy. Step by step, I grew stronger,” she said.

Last year, she completed her first 25K at the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata. Running through the city — her school (Assembly of God Church) on Park Street, Gariahat Bridge, Southern Avenue, Red Road, and Victoria Memorial — felt “magical”.

In April 2025, Sen and her husband completed their Procam Slam cycle. Completing a Procam Slam means running the full distance in the Calcutta, Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore marathons.

Procam organises all four road races.

Mohammed Asif Iqbal, an associate director with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Calcutta, is a champion of the rights of the differently abled. Born with impaired vision, he lost his sight completely before he was 16. But the lack of vision failed to stop him from climbing the corporate ladder.

He will run 25km for the third straight year.

Since 2025, he has been running the full stretch without any physical support.

A wireless speaker is attached to his buddy’s waist. The music helps Iqbal sense his buddy’s location. The buddy also gives him alerts to turns and speed breakers.