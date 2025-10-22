Indoor stadium overhaul before table tennis tourney: Siliguri's sports facility back in the game

The Trinamool-run Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is undertaking an extensive overhaul of what was once the city's pride — the indoor stadium.

The facility in Deshbandhupara is undergoing repairs and renovations in preparation for the upcoming state-level table tennis championship scheduled for November.

The renovations include the installation of premium artificial flooring sourced from a specialised agency in Chandigarh, construction of a new parking facility in front of the stadium, replacement of the roof and setting up of an upgraded ventilation system with iron mesh installations to prevent the entry of birds.

A budget of ₹1 crore has been allocated for the revamp of the indoor sports arena and its surrounding infrastructure. Sources said that over 50 per cent of the funds have already been utilised.

"We aim to complete all renovation work by October-end so that the stadium is ready to host the state-level championship next month,” Siliguri mayor Gautam Deb said.

Built in the 1990s with a seating capacity of 5,000, the stadium has a rich history of hosting prestigious events, including the senior national table tennis championships and invitation tennis tournaments.

In recent years, it primarily served as a venue for political and cultural events. It was even repurposed as a safe house for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic.

After the table tennis championship, the SMC plans to host a badminton tournament here.

Earlier this year, Deb had launched an initiative to establish a dedicated table tennis coaching centre at the stadium to nurture local talent.