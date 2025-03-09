IISER-K launches new 5-year BS-MS dual course

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)-Kolkata has launched a five-year BS-MS dual degree programme in computational and data sciences on its campus at Mohanpur in Nadia district, starting from the 2025-26 academic year.

The initiative marks a significant step toward integrating computational expertise with scientific disciplines to address modern challenges, claimed IISER-K authorities.

With computational methods driving breakthroughs across various scientific fields, the newly introduced programme is designed to equip students with cutting-edge computational and data science skills while maintaining a strong foundation in natural sciences.

This interdisciplinary approach aims to prepare graduates for careers in academia, industry and emerging fields that demand expertise in high-performance computing, machine learning and data analytics.

Currently, IISER-K offers a five-year BS-MS dual degree programme in biological sciences, chemical sciences, geological sciences, mathematical sciences and physical sciences. For the first time, the institute is introducing a BS-MS dual degree programme in computational and data sciences, featuring a unique interdisciplinary curriculum that seamlessly blends computational techniques with applications in physics, chemistry, biology, earth sciences, and mathematics.

A formal communication issued by IISER-K states that students will undergo foundational courses in science, mathematics, and programming in the first two years. In the third and fourth years, they will study advanced courses in computational and data sciences, including machine learning, high-performance computing, and interdisciplinary electives. The fifth-year will feature a research-intensive curriculum culminating in an interdisciplinary thesis.