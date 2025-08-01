MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 01 August 2025

Indian citizenship notice sent thrice to 60-year-old homemaker staying in Cooch Behar

Momina Bibi, a resident of Bansraja village in Tufanganj 2 block of Cooch Behar, is the third person in the district to receive notices from foreigners’ tribunals in Assam to appear and prove their citizenship

Our Correspondent Published 01.08.25, 10:29 AM
Momina Bibi at her residence in Bansraja, Cooch Behar district, on Thursday. Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

Momina Bibi at her residence in Bansraja, Cooch Behar district, on Thursday. Picture by Main Uddin Chisti

A foreigners’ tribunal in Assam has summoned a 60-year-old homemaker in Cooch Behar district three times since October to prove her Indian citizenship.

Momina Bibi, a resident of Bansraja village in Tufanganj 2 block of Cooch Behar, is the third person in the district to receive notices from foreigners’ tribunals in Assam to appear and prove their citizenship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have received three notices since October last year. The last notice came around two months ago. I was born in Cooch Behar and was married off to a person at Agomoni in Assam's Dhubri district around 40 years ago. However, I returned to Cooch Behar within a year and have been staying here since then. I don’t know why the notice has been served on me,” said Momina, who lives with her two sons.

The homemaker said she had not initially paid heed to the notices. After Uttar Kumar Brajabasi and Nishikanta Das from the district had received similar notices, Momina and her sons told their neighbours about the summonses from the tribunal.

Abhijit De Bhowmik, the Cooch Behar district president of the Trinamool Congress, reached Momina’s residence on Thursday.

“We will extend all possible help to her and will not let the BJP-led Assam government take any steps against her,” said Bhowmik.

Momina said she had returned from Assam with her husband because she was having problems at her in-laws’ house. "We settled in Bansraja. After a few months, we divorced, and my husband left for Assam. Later, I married another person,” she said.

“I will not reply to the notice, nor will I go to Assam (to appear before the tribunal). I am not a Bangladeshi,” she added.

A senior BJP functionary said that it had been made clear that no Indian resident would face any problem by appearing before the tribunal. "Trinamool is trying to support infiltrators who have obtained fake identity proofs in India,” said the BJP leader.

RELATED TOPICS

Identification Citizenship Foreigners' Tribunal Assam Housewife
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump calls India a ‘dead economy’, strikes oil deal with Pak: Delhi pledges to shield farmers

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent said the US President and his trade negotiators were ‘frustrated’ at the tardy progress of talks with India, which ‘came to the table early’ but was found to be ‘slow rolling things’
Rahul Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

The Indian economy is dead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi killed it

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT