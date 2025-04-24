Indian Army hosts goodwill trip for Nepali students to Darjeeling and Sikkim from April 14 to 19

The Indian Army facilitated a visit by Nepali students to Darjeeling and Sikkim as part of a cultural exchange initiative from April 14 to 19.

A 41-member delegation comprising 35 students and six staff members from Nepal Bharat Maitri Vidyalaya, Pokhara, undertook the six-day goodwill visit, said a source.

“The cultural exchange initiative is aimed at deepening the longstanding friendship between India and Nepal through a rich blend of educational tours, cultural experiences, and interactive engagements,” the source added.

The Nepali team was warmly received at the India-Nepal border near Panitanki on April 14. The day began with a welcome lunch, followed by an interactive session with Indian officials and a special film screening at a local auditorium.

On April 15, the group visited Gangtok, where they spent the day acclimatising and participating in an orientation session.

“The next day was packed with immersive activities including academic sessions, a friendly basketball match with local students, and sightseeing trips to popular locations such as Tashi View Point, Ganesh Tok and MG Marg,” the source said.

The journey continued to Darjeeling on April 17, where students explored historic landmarks like the Batasia Loop and Chowrasta.

The next day featured visits to the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute Museum, the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, the HMI campus, the Peace Pagoda and Mall Road.

On the final day of the tour, the Nepali students visited a military museum in Sukna and interacted with senior officers of the Indian Army.

A ceremonial group photograph and a farewell lunch at Panitanki were also organised as a warm send-off.

Lieutenant General Zubin Minwalla, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Trishakti Corps, stressed the importance of youths in nurturing bilateral ties.

“This visit (of Nepali students) reflects our shared history and enduring friendship. We are honoured to host these bright young minds and believe this experience will forge lasting bonds of mutual respect and understanding,” he said.