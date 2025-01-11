In lawyer's gown, Dulal Sarkar's wife stands up to 'killers'

Expelled Trinamool leader Narendranath Tiwari, who allegedly masterminded the murder of Tiwari's party colleague and Englishbazar civic body councillor Dulal Sarkar, was produced at a local court here on Friday, along with co-accused Swapan Sharma, after three days in police custody.

In the courtroom, lawyers were surprised to find Chaitali, Dulal’s wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaitali, who is a lawyer as well as a councillor, joined a team of advocates to plead against Tiwari, Sharma and other accused, said sources.

Tiwari, who was in two posts at Trinamool in Malda, was expelled from the party on Thursday. Sharma, on the other hand, has some earlier criminal cases, including murder cases, pending against him.

Sarkar was gunned down on January 2 in Malda town.

So far, seven persons have been arrested in connection with the case. The police are in search of two others who have absconded and have even announced cash rewards for information about them.

Malda police have also recovered three firearms, live ammunition and some other items used by gunmen to murder Sarkar.

A senior police officer said a 9mm pistol, two one-shutter pistols and seven rounds of live ammunition were recovered from certain areas of the district.

“Tinku Ghosh, Shamee Akhtar and Avijit Ghosh, who have been arrested in connection with the murder, mentioned the spots where they kept these items. Based on their statements, those were recovered,” said the officer.

The police also found clothes and shoes worn by the gunmen while shooting Sarkar in Malda town.

“This evidence will help in our further investigations,” the officer added.

On Friday, Chaitali repeated her claim that there might be more “influential persons” involved in her husband's murder.

Debajyoti Pal, the assistant public prosecutor, said during interrogation those arrested have spilled some more names.

“But it would be examined if those names were referred intentionally or they have any connection with the case," said Pal.

After the hearing, the court ordered Tiwari and Sharma in police custody. They will be produced again on January 14, court sources said.