In Kurseong, let rhododendrons lead you to hidden gem

Arboretum, a new spot, is fast gaining popularity among Kurseong tourists for its idyllic landscape with orchids and rhododendrons.

Kurseong is known as the “Land of White Orchid”. Arboretum, under the Kurseong forest division, exemplifies the beauty of the place.

The tiny forest hamlet, located at an elevation of 6,000 feet and around 50km away from Siliguri, is also known for its unique botanical garden run by the state forest department.

Along with orchids, the site is drawing tourists and nature enthusiasts as it has all three species of ‘Guras’ (the Nepali term for rhododendron), namely Arboreum, Grande and Azalea, in bloom.

“We have identified Arboretum as an ideal location for an eco-tourism site in the hills for its tranquillity and the presence of various rhododendron plants and orchids. This year, we are expecting more footfall as the blooming rhododendrons are a feast for the eyes,” said Devesh Pandey, the divisional forest officer of Kurseong.

According to the foresters, the blooming of ‘Guras’ starts from the end of February and continues till April.

Arboreum, the red-coloured rhododendron, is also used by the hill residents for making “Roxi”, a traditional wine.

“This homemade brew is another tourist attraction,” said a source.

A portion of the site marked by the forest department for tourism activities has been named the Dowhill Pine Forest.

The department has identified a 4km trekking route, the White Orchid Trail, from Deorali, through the hilly forest terrain covering Chitrey, which ends at the Arboretum. “One might catch the sight of leopards and birds such as barbets, sunbirds and warblers,” said Pandey.

Sambarta Sadhu, the range officer of Kurseong, said the joint forest management committee manages 10 stalls of local cuisine at the site. “During tourist season, the site gets around 500 footfalls every day. Thus, residents here can make some earnings,” said Sadhu.