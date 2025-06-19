IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Bengal as low-pressure system advances

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some districts of West Bengal during next 24 hours, as a well-marked low-pressure area that was located over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining regions has moved slowly northwestward.

As of 08:30 AM on June 18, the system lay over northeast Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal.

The associated upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and is tilting southwards with height.

The system is expected to move slowly northwestward in the next 24 hours.

June 19

In South Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 7 to 20 cm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram, and West Medinipur.

Additionally, heavy rainfall between 7 to 11 cm is likely at one or two places in East Burdwan, East Medinipur, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Murshidabad.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph and lightning are expected at one or two places in all districts of South Bengal.

In North Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 7 to 20 cm is also expected at one or two locations in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri.

Heavy rainfall between 7 to 11 cm is likely at one or two places in North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda.

Thunderstorm activity with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph and lightning is also forecast across all districts of North Bengal.

June 20–21

No rainfall activity or associated warnings have been issued for either North or South Bengal on these two days.

June 22

Thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places in Birbhum, Murshidabad, West Burdwan, Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts of South Bengal, with heavy rainfall between 7 to 11 cm very likely at one or two places in Birbhum and Murshidabad.

Thunderstorm activity with slightly lower wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph and lightning is likely at one or two locations in the remaining districts of South Bengal.

In North Bengal, heavy rainfall between 7 to 11 cm is likely at one or two places in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

June 23

No rainfall has been forecast for South Bengal on this date.

In North Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 7 to 20 cm is expected at one or two locations in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall between 7 to 11 cm is likely at one or two places in Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur districts.

June 24

No warnings or rainfall forecasts have been issued for South Bengal.

In North Bengal, heavy rainfall between 7 to 11 cm is likely at one or two places across Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts.

June 25

In South Bengal, heavy rainfall ranging from 7 to 11 cm is very likely at one or two locations in East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas districts.

There are no forecasts issued for North Bengal on this date.

Due to intense spells of rain, there is a risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas, underpass roads and urban pockets, along with reduced visibility.

Localised flash floods may occur in parts of Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram and West Medinipur.

There is also the risk of lightning strikes, particularly in open areas.

During thunderstorms and lightning activity, people are advised to take shelter in safe places and avoid trees, electric poles and water bodies.

Landslides remain a concern in hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Judicious regulation of traffic is advised.

People should avoid landslide-prone areas and regions vulnerable to waterlogging.