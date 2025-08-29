IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in North Bengal, thunderstorms likely in South Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of north Bengal due to an active southwest monsoon and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, warning of possible inundation in low-lying areas.

According to the forecast, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) till Saturday morning, while Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar may see heavy downpour (7–11 cm).

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall activity is expected to continue in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar till Sunday, accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in other parts of north Bengal.

In south Bengal, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning over the next two to three days in districts including Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, and Jhargram.

Rainfall activity has already intensified in north Bengal, with Jalpaiguri recording the state’s highest rainfall at 107 mm in the past 24 hours, followed by 43 mm in Alipurduar.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure system that had developed over the northwest Bay of Bengal earlier this week has weakened and now lies over central Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas.

However, the monsoon trough remains active, extending across north India to the Bay of Bengal, with a shear zone influencing weather patterns.

Looking ahead, the IMD said a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal around September 3 and may intensify into a depression by September 5 as it moves west-northwest towards coastal West Bengal and north Odisha. Another low-pressure system is also likely towards the end of the second week of September.

During the period from August 29 to September 11, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected across both north and south Bengal. While isolated heavy showers are likely in south Bengal in early September, north Bengal may see slightly below-normal rainfall in the first week but normal to above-normal precipitation is expected across the state in the second week, with some districts witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall.