'Illegal' building notice to BJP leader Pintu Sarkar in South Dinajpur

The Trinamool-run Balurghat municipality in South Dinajpur has served a notice to a district BJP leader, Pintu Sarkar, accusing him of illegally constructing a portion of his house.

The civic notice said that Sarkar, a district vice-president of the BJP, did not furnish proper documents to prove that the portion was built legally and hence the municipality would proceed to dismantle that part.

Sarkar lives in Sahebkachari, ward 17 of Balurghat town.

“It came to our notice that he has extended a portion of the house by violating the building plan that was approved by the civic body. He was asked to show us the necessary documents and also to halt the work, but he didn’t listen. That is why we sent a showcause letter to him, asking why we should not dismantle the illegal portion,” Ashok Kumar Maitra, the civic chairman, said. “The municipality is conducting a drive against illegal constructions across the town. There is no politics in it."

Sarkar said: "My father bought the house from another person. In due course, I got the ownership. I am collecting the necessary documents from the government offices concerned on the ownership, which is taking time. I have informed civic authorities."

“A neighbour of mine filed the complaint with the civic body. Although that neighbour violated civic rules by making an illegal construction, no step has been taken against him,” Sarkar claimed.

Swarup Choudhury, the BJP president of South Dinajpur, claimed there were instances when BJP leaders were harassed due to their political affiliation. "We have to see if the charge of illegal construction is correct,” Choudhury said.