Human barricade to coal mine: Left union representatives barred by 'TMC-backed' tribals

A group of tribal people, allegedly backed by the Trinamool Congress,and police, on Wednesday formed an armed human barricade at Suri railway station to prevent around 40 representatives of Left-backed trade unions from reaching the proposed Deocha-Pachami coal mine area.

The unprecedented move came after chief minister Mamata Banerjee pitched the proposed coal mine as Bengal’s signature project at a business meeting in London on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source in the district administration said the CM’s speech in London sent the message here that no disruption that might derail the project would be allowed.

“The world’s second-largest coal mine is coming up in Birbhum’s Deocha-Pachami, and work has alreadybegun. This will give a major boost to invest more and more (in Bengal),” Mamata said in London.

As Mamata promotes the Deocha-Pachami coal mine project as one of her key industrial achievements ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, it has become a challenge for the administration and the ruling party to keep the project area free from external forces opposed to the project or Opposition parties attempting to support a section of tribal people protesting against the coal mine.

Wednesday’s well-planned resistance to the trade union representatives holds significance as multiple sources claimed that ongoing basalt mining work — essential before coal excavation — had faced challenges due to protests brewing among a section of the local population.

Concerns escalated after a group of tribal people halted ongoing basalt mining work for three consecutive days last month, demanding no coal mine be established in the area.

In response, the state government has made efforts to reassure the tribal community, promising no significant evictions will take place as the government is planning to go for underground mining instead of an open-cast coal mine.

Officials from the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) have held two meetings with multiple tribal groups to assure them that the government would safeguard their lives and livelihoods, with no threat of eviction.

“Carrying out the ongoing work in Deocha-Pachami is a crucial task for the party ahead of the 2026 elections. Although the majority of the tribal community in the area supports the project, Opposition parties and certain ultra-Left groups are attempting to create unrest,” said a TMC source.

However, the way trade union leaders were stopped at Suri railway station prompted many to question the administration and ruling TMC.

“It was unbelievable how various barriers were set up to prevent us from reaching Deocha Pachami today (Wednesday). While a group of tribal people backed by the ruling TMC confronted us in front of the railway station, the police erected barricades at other locations to stop us even if we managed to bypass the tribal blockade,” alleged Citu leader Ashadullah Gayen.

“We also attempted to hire a car from Suri to Deocha-Pachami, but despite accepting advance payment, the drivers refused transportation as they were reportedly instructed by the police and administration. Why is the government so panicky? Are they trying to hide something from the public outside Deocha-Pachami?” Gayen asked.

Besides Citu, representatives of other trade unions were part of the delegation that sought to visit the project area and interact with residents to verify if the government’s narrative aligned with ground realities.

Tribal leaders present there claimed they would not allow external forces to intimidate the local population. They emphasised that the project has already provided government jobs to around 1,600 youths in the area.

“These people (the trade union leaders) have no connection with the project, their mission is to disrupt the ongoing work. We will not allow any outsiders to disturb our peaceful community,” said Shiblal Tudu, a tribal leader from Mohammedbazar.

Samirul Islam, TMC Rajya Sabha MP, distanced his party from Wednesday’s incident. He suggested it was an independent action by local tribal residents.

“I am in Delhi right now, but I can confirm the local people want the project as it will contribute to their development. It’s possible that the locals themselves stopped the delegation from entering Deocha-Pachami,” said Islam.