Housing funds vanish from bank accounts of North Dinajpur beneficiaries

A section of beneficiaries of the Banglar Bari housing scheme in North Dinajpur have alleged that fraudsters have withdrawn a portion of the money they received from the state government last month to build houses under the scheme.

At least nine cases have been reported in Goalpokhar-I block of the district. Some beneficiaries have filed a complaint with the cybercrime police of the Islampur police district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, cybercriminals and hackers in the district had stolen funds sent to bank accounts of higher secondary students of state-run and state-aided schools meant to buy smartphones and tablets. Over 20 persons, mostly from Chopra of Islampur sub-division, were arrested in connection with the scam. That probe is still on.

Last month, chief minister Mamata Banerjee formally initiated the process of transferring the funds to beneficiaries of the housing scheme. A sum of ₹60,000 was transferred to bank accounts of over 12 lakh people across the state.

In Panjipara area of Goalpokhar-I block, some beneficiaries were surprised when they found that soon after the fund was transferred to their bank accounts, anywhere between ₹10,000 and ₹27,000, had been withdrawn by fraudsters.

Sanjoy Biswas, a rickshaw van puller from Sarkarpara of Panjipara, said on December 22, the panchayat member of his locality called him and asked him to check whether ₹60,000 had been transferred to his bank account.

“I checked the next day and told him I got the money. On December 27, I withdrew ₹10,000 to start the construction of my house on the little land that I own. Later, I learned that around ₹27,000 had been withdrawn from my account by hackers in three phases,” said Biswas.

“I am in a fix now. I cannot afford to arrange ₹27,000 and finish the partial construction of my house now in order to get money in the second phase (another installment of ₹60,000) from the government,” he added.

Biswas, along with some others who are from Natunpara, Santinagar and Bhotor, all localities in Panjipara, have filed complaints with the cybercrime police and the branches of different banks.

“It is a bit different from the earlier scam. At that time, hackers had changed bank account numbers, and the money was transferred to those accounts and withdrawn. This time, they have stolen the money from the bank accounts of beneficiaries themselves. We hope the police crack the case and nab all those involved,” said Kanaialal Agarwala, the district TMC president of Uttar Dinajpur.

Senior police officers in the Islampur police district said two persons were detained on Sunday night for interrogation. Among the duo, one is the husband of a BJP panchayat member.

BJP leaders, when asked about the detention, distanced themselves from the episode.

“We have no idea while they have been detained. We expect the police will arrest the real culprits who have stolen poor peoples’ money,” said Sudarshan Biswas, a BJP leader of Panjipara.

Dendup Sherpa, the additional superintendent of police of the Islampur police district, said: "The cybercrime wing is probing the case. We will arrest all those involved in this racket.”