Homemaker killed, finger at cousin 

Rita Mandal, a 30-year-old homemaker, was hacked to death allegedly by her cousin at Piyasbari under the jurisdiction of Englishbazar police station on Wednesday night.

The police suspect that the murder was the consequence of an old dispute over the distribution of ancestral land among the relatives.

Rita, who was married to Ranajit Das of Durgapur in West Burdwan district two years back, came to her parents’ place about a month ago.

The purpose of her visit was to help them resolve a prolonged land dispute with her maternal uncle's family. Earlier, they had even moved to court on the issue.

A scuffle started afresh between the families of the victim and her maternal uncle on Wednesday. Both sides used abusive and derogatory words that led to tension.

“Around 8pm, Tinku, Rita’s cousin, violently rushed towards her with a sharp weapon and hacked her in the neck. She collapsed and died on the spot,” said a police officer.

Rita’s family members rushed her to the Malda Medical College & Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Tinku, sources said, has fled the village after the murder. “We have registered a murder case. Searches are on to arrest the accused,” the officer added.