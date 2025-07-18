MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 18 July 2025

Homemaker killed, finger at cousin 

The police suspect that the murder was the consequence of an old dispute over the distribution of ancestral land among the relatives

Our Correspondent Published 18.07.25, 01:15 PM
Representational image

Representational image File image

Rita Mandal, a 30-year-old homemaker, was hacked to death allegedly by her cousin at Piyasbari under the jurisdiction of Englishbazar police station on Wednesday night.

The police suspect that the murder was the consequence of an old dispute over the distribution of ancestral land among the relatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rita, who was married to Ranajit Das of Durgapur in West Burdwan district two years back, came to her parents’ place about a month ago.

The purpose of her visit was to help them resolve a prolonged land dispute with her maternal uncle's family. Earlier, they had even moved to court on the issue.

A scuffle started afresh between the families of the victim and her maternal uncle on Wednesday. Both sides used abusive and derogatory words that led to tension.

“Around 8pm, Tinku, Rita’s cousin, violently rushed towards her with a sharp weapon and hacked her in the neck. She collapsed and died on the spot,” said a police officer.

Rita’s family members rushed her to the Malda Medical College & Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Tinku, sources said, has fled the village after the murder. “We have registered a murder case. Searches are on to arrest the accused,” the officer added.

RELATED TOPICS

Unnatural Death Housewife Murder
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cash discovery row: Justice Varma moves SC against inquiry report, says no fair hearing

In his petition, Justice Varma submitted that the inquiry 'reversed the burden of proof', requiring him to investigate and disprove the charges levelled against him
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

Latest chargesheet against Robert is yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT