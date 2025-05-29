‘Hold polls tomorrow, face me on TV’: Mamata hits back after PM Modi’s Alipurduar barbs

Barely hours after PM Narendra Modi accused the Bengal government of corruption, lawlessness and cruelty, chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched a blistering counterattack from Nabanna on Thursday — daring Modi to face her in a live TV debate and asking the BJP to hold elections “tomorrow itself”.

“Let there be elections tomorrow — we’re ready,” Mamata declared. “And if you have the courage, face me in a live debate. Let the people judge.”

The sharp challenge came minutes after Modi’s rally in Alipurduar, where the PM launched a multi-pronged offensive against the Trinamool Congress, blaming it for communal unrest, unemployment and calling it a “nirmam sarkar” — a cruel government.

At her 3.30pm press conference, Mamata accused the PM of politicising the army’s “Operation Sindoor”, saying, “You named it like that to serve your political agenda. Even BJP voters are cheering for the army today, but the PM is busy playing Holi with politics.”

“Where were you when the army needed recognition?” she asked. “Why haven’t the terrorists been caught yet? You used to fly abroad for everything. Now you can’t even go to Sikkim. Are you afraid?”

The Bengal CM also took a jab at Modi’s diplomatic silence, invoking Donald Trump. “You claim to be a global leader, but the moment America speaks, you go quiet. What kind of stature is that?”

Criticising the Alipurduar rally, Mamata alleged divisive intent. “Why bring people from Assam? North Bengal no longer trusts you. They’ve seen through the drama,” she said.

On Modi’s allegations of corruption, she urged Modi to look at his “own backyard” first. She said, “When corruption is detected here, we act. But when someone is caught spying for Pakistan in Gujarat or Madhya Pradesh, what does your government do?”

The CM reiterated allegations of political vendetta behind withholding central funds meant for Bengal. “Why have you blocked money for our housing scheme for four years? You want to crush Bengal’s health and education.”

Earlier, PM Modi had cited communal tensions in Murshidabad and Malda as signs of Trinamool’s failure and accused the Bengal government of ruining thousands of teaching careers in the school recruitment scam.

But Mamata’s response was swift, biting and personal — a war cry ahead of the final leg of polling in the state.