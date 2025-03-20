Holberg Prize winner Spivak praises Mamata Banerjee for efforts to reduce poverty

Literary theorist Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak has praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her efforts to reduce poverty and reaffirmed her commitment to India’s future.

In a letter to Banerjee on Wednesday, Spivak thanked the CM for her congratulatory message on receiving the prestigious Holberg Prize.

She also mentioned an ongoing project to publish a bilingual edition of 1,000 years of Bengali literature, supported by South Asian artistes and donors.

The Columbia University professor highlighted her four decades of work in democratic education for the rural poor in Bengal, focusing on communities facing deep-rooted cognitive challenges.

The Kolkata-born professor concluded the letter by expressing her strong emotional and intellectual connection to the state.

On March 17, Banerjee took to social media to hail Spivak's achievements, stating, "She makes us proud by this attainment of this highest honour. Professor Spivak is widely known for her contributions to literary theory and philosophy. But I have been also charmed by her long and sustained association with pro-poor voluntary services in some remote villages of West Bengal."

