Hill entrepreneur trio raise toast to tea: Darjeeling startup specialises in ‘guilt-free' brews

Three hill residents have set up a food-processing startup to sell organic Darjeeling tea-based drinks.

Darjeeling resident Ashish Syangbo Tamang launched the company with his mother Sabnam, and IIM-Calcutta alumnus Pritam Subba.

The company, Syangbo’s Living Food and Beverages Private Limited, merchandises non-alcoholic beverages made from the world-famous Darjeeling tea.

“Darjeeling has given so much to the world in the form of tea. We wanted to honour that legacy while bringing something innovative and health-focused to the table,” said Ashish, a former government engineer who has served in the defence forces as well.

“Darjeeling is not just a place.... it’s an emotion for us. Through our healthy products and guilt-free beverages, we aim to share that emotion with the world,” he added.

His mother, Sabnam, makes the beverages, Kombucha and Sparky, and ensures that every bottle carries the essence of Darjeeling.

Pritam, an IIM Calcutta alumnus, uses his managerial acumen to streamline operations and scale up the business.

These beverages, brewed with hand-plucked Darjeeling tea and fresh Himalayan spring water, are unpasteurized, preservative-free and rich in antioxidants.

The branded kombucha bottles in different flavours

Most important, they are tasty while being healthy, reminded Ashish.

“Our mission is to provide a natural and refreshing alternative to sugar-laden drinks to promote a healthy lifestyle,” Ashish added.

Kombucha, an ancient fermented tea, is believed to have originated in China and has gained a foothold in India now due to its perceived health benefits.

Its tangy flavor and natural fizz, derived from the SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast), appeal to fitness enthusiasts. Consumers like young professionals and students are drawn to its organic charm.

“We are offering Kombucha in unique flavours like Ginger Lemon, Apple Cinnamon, and Himalayan Blue. Sparky, on the other hand, is a sparkling tea designed for the mass market,” Pritam added.

Pritam pointed out that said that with an average profit margin of 30 per cent per bottle, their products are priced affordably— ₹150 for 300ml of Kombucha and ₹50 for 250ml of Sparky.

“Our production model, which includes in-house brewing, bottling, and distribution, keeps costs low while maintaining quality. The sales have grown steadily, from ₹3.5 lakh in 2021-22 to an estimated ₹12 lakh in 2023-24,” he said.

Ashish said that their startup’s impact extends beyond the beverages and numbers.

“Over half of our workforce is women. Women work in all stages of production. Additionally, we procure around 80 per cent of the raw materials from small and marginal tea growers, offering fair prices and ensuring sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

The startup, they said, is supported by some institutions like Startup India, NSRCEL-IIM-Bangalore and the Atal Incubation Centre-Sikkim Manipal University Technology Business Incubation Foundation.