High on hooch, tusker goes wild in Damdim village of Jalpaiguri’s Mal subdivision

A tusker, intoxicated after drinking hooch, went on a rampage in Damdim village of Jalpaiguri’s Mal subdivision on Saturday.

Sources said that around 5am, it walked into Mechpara locality in Damdim from nearby Apalchand forest. There, it found a drum with hooch in a betel nut plantation.

The tusker drank the hooch, kicked away the drum and reached Senpara locality.

“It was tottering in a field. I have never seen an elephant in such a state,” said a resident.

As people understood that the elephant was drunk, they started harassing and attacking it. While some tugged at its tail, others beat it with sticks or threw bricks at it.

To escape the attacks, the elephant went into a tea plantation, but got injured by blade-wire fences and returned to the field again.

Seeing the elephant returning, some people climbed onto a watchtower. The elephant ran towards the watchtower and knocked it down partially. “A chunk of concrete fell on the elephant’s head, prompting it to run away again,” said a villager.

Foresters from the wildlife squads of Mal, Khunia and Binnaguri and teams from Gorumara north and south forest ranges, along with personnel from Belacoba and Apalchand forest ranges, reached the spot along with a Malbazar police team.

“Some people teased and attacked the tusker which made our job tough. People should act responsibly,” said a forester.

The forest teams used sound crackers to steer the elephant towards the

forest. Finally, in the evening, the elephant returned to the forest.