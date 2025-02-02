MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 02 February 2025

High on hooch, tusker goes wild in Damdim village of Jalpaiguri’s Mal subdivision

Sources said that around 5am, it walked into Mechpara locality in Damdim from nearby Apalchand forest

Our Correspondent Published 02.02.25, 06:25 AM
People chase the wild tusker at the Damdim area of Mal subdivision in Jalpaiguri district on Saturday. 

People chase the wild tusker at the Damdim area of Mal subdivision in Jalpaiguri district on Saturday.  Biplab Basak

A tusker, intoxicated after drinking hooch, went on a rampage in Damdim village of Jalpaiguri’s Mal subdivision on Saturday.

Sources said that around 5am, it walked into Mechpara locality in Damdim from nearby Apalchand forest. There, it found a drum with hooch in a betel nut plantation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tusker drank the hooch, kicked away the drum and reached Senpara locality.

“It was tottering in a field. I have never seen an elephant in such a state,” said a resident.

As people understood that the elephant was drunk, they started harassing and attacking it. While some tugged at its tail, others beat it with sticks or threw bricks at it.

To escape the attacks, the elephant went into a tea plantation, but got injured by blade-wire fences and returned to the field again.

Seeing the elephant returning, some people climbed onto a watchtower. The elephant ran towards the watchtower and knocked it down partially. “A chunk of concrete fell on the elephant’s head, prompting it to run away again,” said a villager.

Foresters from the wildlife squads of Mal, Khunia and Binnaguri and teams from Gorumara north and south forest ranges, along with personnel from Belacoba and Apalchand forest ranges, reached the spot along with a Malbazar police team.

“Some people teased and attacked the tusker which made our job tough. People should act responsibly,” said a forester.

The forest teams used sound crackers to steer the elephant towards the
forest. Finally, in the evening, the elephant returned to the forest.

RELATED TOPICS

Hooch Dens Elephant
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Budget spur to spending: Modi govt hopes more savings to drive up urban demand

At a time when household savings are badly crimped and the common man has gummed up his wallet, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stepped in to provide some salve in the form of tax relief to help them wrestle the hydra of inflation
Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament on Saturday. 
Quote left Quote right

Amid global uncertainty, solving economic crisis needed a shift, but the govt lacks ideas

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT