MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 18 June 2025

Heavy rains and thunderstorms to lash Bengal over next 48 hours, says IMD

The warning comes in the wake of a well-marked low-pressure area that formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining southwest Bangladesh

Our Web Desk Published 18.06.25, 08:21 PM
A woman crosses a road amid rainfall, near Raj Bhavan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, June 18, 2025.

A woman crosses a road amid rainfall, near Raj Bhavan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Wednesday, June 18, 2025. PTI

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with scattered heavy to very heavy and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over several districts of south Bengal in the next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The warning comes in the wake of a well-marked low-pressure area that formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining southwest Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday’s low-pressure system moved west-northwestwards and as of 5:30 am on Wednesday, and is over Gangetic West Bengal.

Also Read

The associated upper air cyclonic circulation, extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilting southwards with height, continues to persist.

The system is expected to move slowly northwestwards across Jharkhand during the next 24 hours.

June 19

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) is likely at one or two places over Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram, and West Medinipur.

Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is expected at isolated places over East Burdwan, East Medinipur, Birbhum and South 24 Parganas.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning will likely continue across all districts.

For north Bengal, the same weather pattern is expected to persist with heavy rain at one or two places over Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and North Dinajpur districts.

For south Bengal, there will be no warnings for June 20 to June 22, indicating a temporary lull in rainfall activity.

There is also a possibility of lightning strikes in open areas and potential landslides in the hilly terrains of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

RELATED TOPICS

Heavy Rain Thunderstorms India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

EC introduces new system to ensure voter I-cards are delivered within 15 days

The electors will also receive notifications via SMS at each stage, keeping them informed about the status of their EPIC, says the poll authority
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

I think for mundane intellectual labour, AI going to replace everybody. Call centre agents at risk

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT