Heavy rain triggers landslides: NH10 traffic hit, Gajoldoba records rainfall of 307mm

Siliguri: Incessant rain in the sub-Himalayan Bengal during the past 24 hours triggered fresh landslides, swelled rivers and submerged roads and streets since late Monday evening.

The rainfall prompted the state irrigation department to issue an alert along the Teesta river, while the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) started clearing the debris from multiple locations on NH10.

Sikkim and Kalimpong are connected with the rest of the country by NH10.

From Monday to Tuesday morning, it rained around 175mm in Siliguri, 227mm in Alipurduar, 114 mm in Cooch Behar, 100mm in Mathabhanga and 60mm in Hasimara, said sources in the India Meteorogical Department (IMD).

“In these 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 307mm was recorded in Gajoldoba (Teesta Barrage). The Teesta has risen because of heavy rain in the catchment areas,” said a weather expert.

“The southwest monsoon is active in the region, and there is a forecast of more rainfall during the next 24 hours,” he added.

According to him, heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar and in Namchi and Pakyong districts of Sikkim.

Sources in the state irrigation department said because of the rainfall, yellow (primary) alert was sounded on Tuesday in the unprotected areas (where there is no embankment) of the Teesta from Domohoni (in Mainaguri block) till Mekhliganj in Cooch Behar where the river enters Bangladesh.

“We are on alert and monitoring the situation. Officials will shift people to safer places if the water level rises,” said an administrative official.

Landslides occurred at multiple locations along NH10 because of the heavy rain. According to sources in the Kalimpong district administration, traffic was regulated on the highway as debris came down onto the road at places like Likhuveer, Sweti Jhora, Bhalukhola, Selfie Dara and Birikdara.

“Police were posted at the affected spots to regulate traffic. The boulders and rubble have been cleared,” said a source.

The downpour also led to minor landslides in the Sukhiapokhri block and Kurseong subdivision of Darjeeling district on Tuesday morning.

“A house at Dukpa Gaon in Pulungdung panchayat and another house at Raigaon in Lingiya panchayat of Pokhriabong were damaged by minor landslides. Relief materials were sent to the affected residents,” Darjeeling subdivisional officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha said.

The Kurseong SDO, V.T. Deepak, said traffic was disrupted for a brief period on the Pankhabari Road because of a minor landslide around 12 noon. “The state PWD cleared the road within an hour and traffic was restored,” he said.