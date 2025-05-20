Heavy rain forecast for Sikkim; thunderstorms likely in south Bengal: IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Sikkim owing to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and moisture incursion.

The met department has cautioned that the persistent downpour may lead to floods, landslides and disruption in travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMD has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of southern West Bengal, including Purulia and Birbhum districts.

The department has warned that light to moderate thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by rain and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph, are likely to affect some areas within the next two to three hours.

Residents in the affected districts are advised to remain in safe locations during thunderstorm activity.

The weather office on Tuesday also issued a broader forecast of heavy rain in the northern districts of West Bengal, along with continued thunderstorm activity in the southern parts of the state till Friday.

The region may witness light to moderate thundershowers later this evening, bringing scattered relief.